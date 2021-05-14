CLAYTON — Funeral services for Denetrice “Dee” Jefferson, 42, of Clayton, who died Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Ferriday at Trinity Medical Center, will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday with Pastor Eddie Schile officiating.

Burial will follow at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery in Frogmore under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe, Louisiana.