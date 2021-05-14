May 14, 2021

Crime reports: Saturday, May 15, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:00 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

William Arsenio Blanton, 32, 113 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Allen W. Moss, 56, 2798 Louisiana State Highway 569, Ferriday, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set.

Frances Marie Payne, 46, 174 Eddiceton Circle, McCall Creek, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000.

Arrests — Monday

Erlisha Lasha Tenner, 28, 104 Oriole Terrace, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance. No bond set.

 

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Hit and run on Oakland Drive.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Linden Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on State Street.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Avenue/Park Place.

Intelligence report on Silver Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Watts Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Greystone Place.

Missing person on Wood Avenue.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Animal cruelty on Hunters Lane.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on South Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Shots fired on Watts Avenue.

Theft on Minor Street.

 

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Darreonte Glover, 19, 27 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct: failure to comply and resisting arrest. Held on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Jalen Dwayne Blackwell, 24, 114 Greenfield Drive, Natchez, on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Andra Keion Lucas, 38, 2838 Little Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Lafreddie Moore, 21, 164 Wells Road, Roxie, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Salena Moore, 20, 164 Wells Road, Roxie, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Patrick Anthony Washington, 23, 207 St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Scheduled I with intent to distribute: TCH edibles and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

 

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Civil matter on Starnes Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Artman Road.

Traffic stop at Church’s Chicken.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Hanging Moss Lane.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Property damage of Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Loose livestock on York Road.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Fight in progress on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Alderman Avenue.

Traffic stop on Teal Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on State Street.

Threats on Ingram Circle.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

 

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Donnic Sanders , 22, 804 8th street Ferriday, on charges of aggravated battery.

Tryon M. Kelly, 25, 422 Delaware Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated battery.

Marcus Golston, 31, 4991 Louisiana 128, Newellton, on charges of aggravated battery.

 

Reports — Friday

Traffic attachment on US 84

Traffic attachment on US 84

Traffic attachment on Louisiana 425

Bucking Bull on Bingham Street

Medical call on Belle Groove Circle 

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Terry Circle 

Medical call on Cowan Street 

Medical call on Carter Street 

Disturbance on Louisiana 129 

Disturbance on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Lancaster Street 

Welfare Check on Adams Road 

Theft on Kennedy Drive 

Juvenile problem on Orange Street 

Alarms on Wecama Drive 

Medical call on Carter Street 

Unwanted person on Shady Acres Circle 

Auto Accident US 84

Traffic attachment on US 84

Problematic Alligator on Louisiana 569 

Juvenile problem on Crestview Drive 

Medical call on Myrtle Street 

911 call on Ferriday Drive

Traffic attachment on Louisiana 425

Alarms on Ron Road 

Alarms on Enterkin Road 

Traffic attachment on US 84

Auto accident on US 84

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive 

