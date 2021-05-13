Reuben Jamal Scott Jr.

Nov. 7, 2019 – May 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Reuben Jamal “Bud” Scott Jr., 1, who died Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Natchez will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2021, at Egypt Baptist Church cemetery.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Bud was born November 7, 2019, in Natchez, the son of Monique Washington.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.