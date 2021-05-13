May 13, 2021

  • 72°
Junior shortstop Joshua Day throws a ball in a game against Georgia. Day will take the field for Missouri against Mississippi State Thursday night through Saturday. (Courtesy Photo | Missouri Athletic Department)

Joshua Day coming home as Missouri takes on Mississippi State

By Hunter Cloud

Published 11:04 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

Adams County Christian School alumnus Joshua Day will have a homecoming when he takes the field for Missouri against Mississippi State this weekend.

Day is a junior shortstop and transferred to Missouri from Co-Lin in Wesson. His parents are David and Nia Day and his brother Christian Day is a pitcher for Delta State.

“I am pumped. I’m so ready to get to State,” Day said. “It is wild. I’m going to feel like I’m in a movie. With the fans cheering, they have 10,000 fans a game. My family will be able to come to see me play. I got a lot of family and friends coming, so it will feel good coming back home and playing in front of them so they can support me.”

Day had to make a decision between baseball and basketball his senior year in high school. He chose to play baseball at the college level and let baseball take him as far as he could go.

His freshman year at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, he hit .333 in 45 games and his sophomore year, he batted .267 in 15 games. He said he misses playing basketball, but he had no regrets about choosing baseball.

“I just wanted to do something different,” Day said. “I tried to start something new. Bring black players into baseball. To show them there is something more out there than basketball or football that you could succeed in. I gave it a shot.”

He said it has been fun playing in the SEC and making the leap from Junior College baseball. Missouri is in a rebuilding year and is currently on a nine-game losing streak ahead of their series against Mississippi State.

Day made a top ten play in a game against Kentucky on March 20, 2021. He dove to his right to steal a base hit from the Wildcats on a line drive. His favorite moment in baseball came in his time with Co-Lin when he hit a walk-off grand slam to beat Southwest Community College.

“There was one out, and we had the bases loaded. At that moment, I knew I was going to get a run-in. I just didn’t know how,” Day said. “I had a lot of confidence at the plate that day. I had a lot of success at the plate that day. I was not expecting to hit a home run, but I was trying to get a run in. I was pumped after that. To celebrate with my team was fun. Southwest is a big rival, so it was good to crush their hearts.”

Columbia does not feel big, Day said. It is a college town. He said Mizzou, Tigers, black and gold can be found everywhere in town. Even the ice cream shops are decked out in Mizzou colors, he said.

It has been a fun experience being at Missouri, he said. The University of Missouri is a 10-hour drive from home. He said being that far away from his family is different from his time at Co-Lin.

“It is something you have to get used to,” Day said. “You go from being able to see your family, and then they are 10 hours away. It was different when I was in Junior College. I was able to go home and get home-cooked meals. I got to see my family. I miss them a lot when I’m up here.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent

Business

Furdge appointed to Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit