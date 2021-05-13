Nov. 2, 1922 – May 4, 2021

IRMO, S.C. — Mrs. Isabell Lydia Ritnour Protheroe went home peacefully to The Lord, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Irmo, South Carolina at the wonderful age of 98 and one-half.

Isabell (Izzy), affectionately called Granny, is survived by her five daughters, Sylvia Setzer of Charlotte, NC, Cynthia Hildebrand of Pendleton, OR, Catherine Francetti, Kate (Shirley) Brighton, and Judy Folk; two sons, David Protheroe, Jr., and Greg Protheroe all from the Midlands, SC. As well as 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Stanley Protheroe, and infant daughter, Carolyn Louise Protheroe.

Isabell was born November 2, 1922, at her childhood home on Linton Ave., Natchez, Mississippi. She graduated in 1941 from Natchez High School where she, all of 5 feet 4 inches and 98 pounds, led 175 superior-rated marching band members down the streets of Jackson, Miss. She worked as a telephone operator before marrying David Stanley Protheroe, June 19, 1942, at St. Mary’s Basilica, Natchez.

Besides being a warm and Humorous person, she was a veracious Scrabble player! As she raised her seven children, she honed her talents of sewing beautiful and fashionable clothes. This led to a seamstress career after husband, David retired to Ballentine, SC in 1977 where they opened Dave’s Fix-it Shop and IZZY’s Alteration on Dutch Fork Road. After Dave’s passing Granny worked 12 years for Textile Restoration in Chapin.

A Memorial Service at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin, SC 29036 is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021 beginning with a Visitation in the Narthex at 1 p.m. Following the service at 1:30 p.m., a Repast will be held in St. Andrew Hall shortly before 3 p.m. Please consider in lieu of flowers a memorial to Granny’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.