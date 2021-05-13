May 13, 2021

  • 72°
Ferriday High School's Chavo Thomas Jr. runs the ball during a practice last fall. He will be a junior this season. (File photo| The Natchez Democrat)

Ferriday football hopes to return to normal schedule

By Patrick Jones

Published 10:51 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

FERRIDAY — Ferriday High School head football coach Stanley Smith said that he expects his team to return to a normal scheduled in the fall of 2021, including a full 10-game schedule after having a reduced schedule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferriday went 6-2 overall and 4-1 in LHSAA District 2-2A. After a first-round forfeit win over East Feliciana High School, the Trojans were upset at home by Port Allen High School in the second round, 22-20.

“Hopefully, we’ll originally start everything over,” Smith said. “We expect to have a full season starting in early September. We’ll have the summer offseason program starting in June. We’ll do seven-on-seven throughout the summer. Hopefully, we’ll go to some summer offseason camps.”

Ferriday will start its 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 at Class 5A Alexandria Senior High School. The Trojans play host to district and Concordia Parish rival Vidalia High School at Melz Field on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

