May 13, 2021

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

VIDALIA — A man shot at the Country Estates Trailer Park in Vidalia Tuesday morning has succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Wednesday.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick extends his prayers and condolences to the victim’s family, whose name has not been released as of Tuesday evening.

Shortly after the shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, CPSO arrested Shamor Cole, 21, of Ridgecrest, and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

No bond has been set.

Cole’s charges have been updated to second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Hedrick said deputies were dispatched to the area of the trailer park at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday. They and gave medical assistance to the victim and quickly set up a parameter around the area with help from the Vidalia Police Department.

The victim was transported to Merit Health Natchez and then airlifted to Jackson, where he later died because of his injuries.

Hedrick said officers were able to apprehend Cole in a field behind the trailer park without incident and the weapon he used was recovered.

Law enforcement officers are still investigating an unrelated shooting that occurred later on Tuesday, the news release states.

Around 6:30 p.m., a 911 call was received stating that several individuals in vehicles were shooting at each other in the Wildsville area.

Upon arrival, deputies located a silver Ford Mustang with blood on the exterior and what appeared to be bullet holes.

Video footage was obtained, leading detectives to arrest Leon Butcher, 21, of Jonesville, who investigators believe to be involved in the shooting.

Butcher has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and is held without bond.

No victim has been located at this time.

Hedrick urged anyone with information to contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

