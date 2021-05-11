Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

VIDALIA — A person suspected of shooting a man at the Country Estates Trailer Park in Vidalia Tuesday morning has been taken into custody, law officials said.

The name of the suspect and charges have yet to be released.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said officers were dispatched to the trailer park after receiving a call stating that shots had been fired in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to Merit Health Natchez.

Hedrick said CPSO deputies have been canvasing the area in search of a man matching the description of the shooter, described as “a black male last seen wearing multi-colored shorts and a red shirt.”

Hedrick asked those with information regarding the shooting are to call 318-336-5321 to speak with a detective.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep the community safe,” he said.