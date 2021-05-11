Sept. 16, 1937 – May 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Hattie Skipper Dennis, 83, of Natchez, who died Friday, May 7, 2021, in Natchez will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Grove A.M.E. Church cemetery with Rev. James Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Hattie was born September 16, 1937, in Natchez, the daughter of Susie Conner Skipper and Leonard James Skipper. She was a retired personal assistant and member of Grove A.M.E. Church where she served as church leader, choir member and on the Mother’s Board. She enjoyed singing and serving in the church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Longino Dennis, her parents, son Charles, brothers Dan Sr., Burl and Henry, sisters Laura, Frankie, Nancy, Bertha and Mattie.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter Dedria Stokes; son Eugene Skipper (Veronica); grandchildren Laketsha Skipper (Frank) and Phillip Stokes Jr., other relatives and friends.

