May 11, 2021

  • 72°
Merrick

Agnes Estelle Maier

By Staff Reports

Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

July 9, 1938 – May 8, 2021

NATCHEZ — A Memorial Funeral Mass for Agnes Estelle Maier, 82, of Natchez who passed onto her heavenly home to be with Jesus, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church.

Estelle was born on July 9, 1938, to John Clifton and Lexie Walls Blythe in Natchez, MS.

She was preceded in death by her infant son Walter Joseph Maier Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Waler Joseph Maier to whom she was a loving and devoted wife; her two sons, whom she loved being a mother to, Brian Alan Maier and his wife Cindy, her daughter in love, and Bruce Edward Maier and his wife Susie, her daughter in love; she also loved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and they loved her,  Lexie Maier, Meghan Blythe White and her husband Taylor, Bryce Olivia Buttrill and husband Lt. Rob, Tabitha Michelle Hale and her husband WC, Chandler Shane Lofton and wife Martha; great grandchildren, Hunter, Kaleigh and Kole; numerous cousins and other relatives and numerous friends.

She graduated from Cathedral High School and early on worked as a medical receptionist, but her most honored and cherished accomplishment was that of teacher’s aide for first graders at Cathedral Elementary for over 45 years.  She taught many children how to hold a pencil and how to write.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cathedral School, Natchez MS in memory of Estelle Maier.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

