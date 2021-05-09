Don’t miss chance to celebrate mom

May 10, 2021

By Editorial Board

Published 8:00 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

Today we celebrate the person in our lives who is arguably the most important: Our mother.

When we are young, she is the center of our existence, and we are hers. She gives us life, nurtures us, guides us, disciplines us, and is our greatest advocate and protector.

It is not until we become mothers or fathers ourselves that we understand the depth of the love our mother has for us and the strength of the bond between a mother and her children.

Sometimes our mothers have help from a spouse. More often than not these days, she does not and is left to fill both parental roles for her children. It can’t be easy.

Not all mothers are created equal. Some do a better job than others of putting the needs of their children first. Some do a better job than others of raising their children to be productive, responsible citizens.

We hope you are one of the fortunate ones who was raised by a mother who was kind and loving and cared enough about you to say no when you needed it.

If that describes your mother, please go out of your way today to make her feel appreciated and loved.

Many of us today no longer have our mothers, and oh, how we wish we could just one more time bring them flowers, hug them tight, kiss their cheeks and tell them how much we love them and appreciate the many sacrifices they made for us.

If you still have your mother, please seize the opportunity to spend time with her today and do something special for her. Make sure she knows she is loved and cared for and appreciated.

