May 7, 2021

Gaylor

David Earl Gaylor

By Staff Reports

Published 6:32 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

April 23, 1956 – May 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for David Earl Gaylor, 65, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Jackson will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.  You are required to wear a mask.  We are practicing social distancing.

David was born April 23, 1956, in Natchez, the son of Beatrice Gaylor and Willie Gaylor. He enjoyed fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Myles McGruder, brothers Robert Lee “Struck” Gaylor and James Gaylor.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife Brenda Gaylor; daughters Davonda Gaylor, Jennifer Brown-Gaylor, Melissa Gaylor; brothers Willie Albert Gaylor, Leroy Gaylor (Arnell), Michael Gaylor; sisters Mary Minor (Charles), Robbie Fulton, Shirley Simpson (Freddie), other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com

