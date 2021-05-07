May 7, 2021

Hunter CLoud | The Natchez Democrat Alex Montagan returns a serve in practice. He practiced against mixed doubles pair Aiden Whitaker and Cate Drane before the state finals in Vicksburg. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Alex Montagan magnificent in state finals

By Patrick Jones

Published 5:39 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

VICKSBURG — Only one member of Cathedral’s tennis team advanced to the finals last Thursday at the 2021 MAIS Class 4A State Tournament at Hall’s Ferry Tennis Center.

In the No. 1 boys’ singles competition, Cathedral’s Alex Montagan defeated Pillow Academy in the semifinals 6-0, 6-2 before falling in the finals to Heritage Academy, 3-6, 3-6. Both matches were played last Thursday.

Cathedral head coach Beth Foster said that Montagan, who is just an eighth-grader, will be a force to be reckoned with in the future.

“He’s going to be phenomenal,” Foster said. “It was a tough, tough match (in the finals). He should be proud of himself. He’s cool and calm. The score doesn’t show what exactly was done on the court.”

The mixed doubles team of Aiden Whitaker and Cate Drane went into the state tournament having not lost a single match all season. That came to an end in the semifinals as they lost to Heritage Academy, 3-6, 3-6. That match was played last Wednesday afternoon.

“It was tough. You’ve been winning every match. I thought we were going to win the first set,” Foster said.

Both the Green Wave’s No. 1 boys’ doubles and No. 2 boys’ doubles teams bowed out in the semifinals last Thursday.

The No. 1 boys’ doubles team of brothers Harris and Hartley Pyron lost to Heritage Academy, 2-6, 2-6 while the No. 2 boys’ doubles team of Joseph Garrity and Grayson Guedon fell to Lamar School, 0-6, 0-6.

While Cathedral didn’t have the success in this year’s state tournament that it has in years past, Foster said that each individual and team did well.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them. Each match was different. But everyone did well. They held their own. Overall, very pleased with them. Three of them will be graduating. I’m going to miss them,” Foster said.

