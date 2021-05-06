FAYETTE — Graveside services for Mary Ann Buie Belton, 72, of Fayette who died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Kings Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church cemetery with Reverend Roosevelt Harried Jr. officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.