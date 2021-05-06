Ethel Lott
FAYETTE — Services for Ethel Lott, 64, of Fayette who died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. E. E. Colenberg Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
You Might Like
Mary Ann Buie Belton
FAYETTE — Graveside services for Mary Ann Buie Belton, 72, of Fayette who died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Kings... read more