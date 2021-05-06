FAYETTE — Services for Ethel Lott, 64, of Fayette who died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. E. E. Colenberg Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.