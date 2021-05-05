LORMAN — Services for Ellen R. Smith, 64, of Lorman who died Friday, April 30, 2021, at her residence in Lorman, will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at on the lawn at Spencer Funeral Home in Fayette with Reverend Antoine Eakins Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Holmes Cemetery in Lorman under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.