NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Bessie Lean Brown Anderson, 83, of Natchez, who died Monday, April 26, 2021, in Ferriday will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Pine Grove Baptist Church(grounds) with Pastor Melvin Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Bessie was born December 10, 1937, in Vossburg, MS, the daughter of Cathaline Brown and Goldmon. She was a nurse and school teacher. Mrs. Anderson joined Pine Grove Baptist Church in Stampley, MS under the leadership of the late Rev. Percy Turner where she was president of the choir. Bessie enjoyed watching westerns and shows.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey Lee Anderson, sister Mattie Lovette and two brothers Curtis Brown and James Brown.

Bessie leaves to cherish her memories: one sister Georgie McGee; three brothers Goldmon Brown, Jr. (Rethel), Rev. Melvin Brown (Helen), Ricky Brown (Ethel Marie) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

