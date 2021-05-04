Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit
Free COVID-19 vaccinations were provided to Adams County Sheriff’s Office employees and inmates out of Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center’s mobile clinic parked at ACSO on Tuesday.
The free vaccinations are sponsored by JCHC and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
