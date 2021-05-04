May 4, 2021

  • 73°

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — During the onset of storms Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is reporting that its weather radio station KIH-48, which is operating out of Bude was off the air.

Eric Carpenter, meteorologist with the Jackson National Weather Service, confirmed Tuesday that their was an issue with the phone line connecting to the Bude station, which was currently being worked on at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“They’re trying to get it back on as soon as possible with the highest priority to be repaired,” Carpenter said. “Hopefully will be back up at any moment if not already.”

The outage affects NOAA weather alerts in the service area of Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Hinds, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pike, Simpson, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said the county has other means of receiving weather alerts and asked those using weather radios in the Adams County area to stay alert to weather sirens and the CODE Red alert system, which are active.

The National Weather Service at Jackson says Adams County is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday, at which time the weather event should be over for the area.

Adams County is experiencing an enhanced risk for severe storms where damaging winds up to 70 mph, localized flash flooding in low lying areas and golf ball sized hail and tornadoes are possible, said Jackson National Weather Service meteorologist Latrice Maxie.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Maxie said the storm system is beginning western Louisiana and the worst of it is expected to move through the Adams County area in the early afternoon.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana