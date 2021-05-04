July 31, 1954 – May 2, 2021

Funeral services for Jerry McLain, 66, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Whittington and Matthew McLain officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jerry was born on Saturday, July 31, 1954 in Ferriday, LA and passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Alexandria, LA. He was a lifelong farmer and loved to hunt. Jerry was a loving husband, brother, father, Papa, uncle, friend, and so much more.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch Eugene McLain, Sr. and Willie Mae Coates McLain; and two brothers, Enoch Eugene McLain, Jr. and Richard “Scotty” McLain.

Jerry leaves behind his wife, Sandra Day McLain of Ferriday, LA; two sons, Matthew McLain & his wife Carri of Madisonville, LA and Brent McLain of Ferriday, LA; grandson, Tristan McLain; three granddaughters, Asriel, Arya, and Elowyn McLain all of Madisonville, LA; sister-in-law, Sheila Crooks McLain of Ferriday, LA; three sisters, Judy McLain Spencer of Broussard, LA, Jan McLain of Ferriday, LA, and Susan Wickman of Maryetta, GA; nephew, Aaron Wickman; three nieces, Laurel Wickman, Kelly Carreo and Morgan Carreo.

Pallbearers will be Andy Anders, Ronnie Hill, Terrel Jones, David Eames, Todd Downing, Toby McIntosh, Justin Stanley, and Glen Peoples.

Honorary pallbearers are Jackie Pugh, Bob Jones, Rosevelt Clark, and Don Barber.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.