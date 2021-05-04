Crime Reports: May 5, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Saturday
Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, 429 Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied, motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and receiving stolen property. No bond set.
Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, 108 Holly Court, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set.
Arrests — Friday
Brian Keith Butler, 45, 1 Bishop Street, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: driver striking fixtures upon or adjacent to highway and controlled substance: possession .1 grams < 2 grams. No bond set on either charge.
Connie Lynn Howington, 59, 22 Kelly Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $569.87.
Candi Martrice Brown, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $100.00.
Arrests — Thursday
Tevin Raynard Moore, 29, 1244 Daisy Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $5,000.
Brandan Jerome Viverette, 34, 4950 Crane Street, Moss Point, on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30 grams. Bond set at $500.00.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.
Loose livestock on Providence Road.
Accident on East Franklln Street.
Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Intelligence report on Hurricane Road.
Accident on Springfield Road.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Suspicious activity on Cherry Bark Lane.
Intelligence report on Beacon Drive.
Disturbance on Jason Court.
Intelligence report on Blackwell Road.
Loud noise/music on Janice Circle.
Traffic stop at Sports Center.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Woodhaven Drive.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.
Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Airport Road.
Traffic stop at Dairy Queen/John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop at Visitor Center.
Traffic stop at AT&T John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop at Super 8 Motel.
Shots fired on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Ridgewood Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Triumph Lane.
Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on Madison Street.
Welfare concern/check on Gayosa Avenue.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Virginia Avenue.
Shots fired on Oakland Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road/Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Toyota.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Disturbance on North Union Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Marvelle Fonta Hillie, 37, 15 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana, fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.
Arrests — Sunday
Willise Horrace Ivory III, 50 167A Carmel Church Road, Natchez, on charges of seeding, no insurance, DUI I, possession of marijuana, and possession of crack cocaine. Held on $2,000 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.
Accident on Springfield Road.
Intelligence report on Beacon Drive.
Disturbance on Jason Court.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Traffic stop on Airport Road.
Traffic stop on Ridgewood Road.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Virginia Avenue.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Jessie M. Green Jr. 27, 706 Texas Avenue, Ferriday on charges of aggravated flight, resisting with force, P&P hold.
Arrests — Monday
Tristan B Halford, 19, homeless on charges of domestic abuse and battery,
Charles L Wattik, 66, 601 Wedon Street, Jonesville on warrant for other agency. Released to Catahoula Sheriffs office
Reports — Monday
Alarms on US 84
Reports — Sunday
Complaint on Cowan Street
Hit alligator on US 84
Complaint on LA 15
Complaint on Robert Lewis Drive
Auto accident on LA 568
Medical call on Woodland Drive
Auto accident on LA 131
Disturbance on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Greathouse Street
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call on Traxler Road
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Ralphs Road
Criminal damage to property on Cottonwood Drive
Medical call Natchez
Medical call on Cotton Dale
Disturbance at Cowan Street
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on LA 907
Reports — Saturday
Shots fired on Kyle Road
Disturbance on Washington Heights Road
911 call in Natchez
Complaint on LA 65
Noise complaint on LA 65
Complaint on Cottonwood Drive
Complaint on Grape Street
Complaint on Crestview Drive
Medical call on US 84
Complaint on Leroy Williams Road
911 call on Smith Lane
Theft on Moose Lodge Road
Alarms on US 84
Unwanted person on Sage Road
Complaint on LA 129
Unwanted person on Tennessee Avenue
Complaint on Woodmount Drive
911 call on Smith Lane
Reports — Friday
911 call on Mack Moore Road
Complaint on US 84
Shots fired on Nelson Street
911 call on Gore Road
Complaint on Vidalia Drive
Unwanted person on Cottonwood Drive
Complaint on Shady Acres
Medical call on Dotson Circle
Medical call on Smith Lane
Complaint on Eagle Road
