Crime Reports: May 5, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, 429 Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied, motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and receiving stolen property. No bond set.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, 108 Holly Court, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Brian Keith Butler, 45, 1 Bishop Street, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: driver striking fixtures upon or adjacent to highway and controlled substance: possession .1 grams < 2 grams. No bond set on either charge.

Connie Lynn Howington, 59, 22 Kelly Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $569.87.

Candi Martrice Brown, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $100.00.

Arrests — Thursday

Tevin Raynard Moore, 29, 1244 Daisy Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $5,000.

Brandan Jerome Viverette, 34, 4950 Crane Street, Moss Point, on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30 grams. Bond set at $500.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Loose livestock on Providence Road.

Accident on East Franklln Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on Hurricane Road.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Cherry Bark Lane.

Intelligence report on Beacon Drive.

Disturbance on Jason Court.

Intelligence report on Blackwell Road.

Loud noise/music on Janice Circle.

Traffic stop at Sports Center.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Woodhaven Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop at Dairy Queen/John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Visitor Center.

Traffic stop at AT&T John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Super 8 Motel.

Shots fired on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Ridgewood Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Triumph Lane.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Madison Street.

Welfare concern/check on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Virginia Avenue.

Shots fired on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road/Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Toyota.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Marvelle Fonta Hillie, 37, 15 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana, fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Willise Horrace Ivory III, 50 167A Carmel Church Road, Natchez, on charges of seeding, no insurance, DUI I, possession of marijuana, and possession of crack cocaine. Held on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Intelligence report on Beacon Drive.

Disturbance on Jason Court.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Ridgewood Road.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Virginia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jessie M. Green Jr. 27, 706 Texas Avenue, Ferriday on charges of aggravated flight, resisting with force, P&P hold.

Arrests — Monday

Tristan B Halford, 19, homeless on charges of domestic abuse and battery,

Charles L Wattik, 66, 601 Wedon Street, Jonesville on warrant for other agency. Released to Catahoula Sheriffs office

Reports — Monday

Alarms on US 84

Reports — Sunday

Complaint on Cowan Street

Hit alligator on US 84

Complaint on LA 15

Complaint on Robert Lewis Drive

Auto accident on LA 568

Medical call on Woodland Drive

Auto accident on LA 131

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Greathouse Street

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Traxler Road

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Ralphs Road

Criminal damage to property on Cottonwood Drive

Medical call Natchez

Medical call on Cotton Dale

Disturbance at Cowan Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on LA 907

Reports — Saturday

Shots fired on Kyle Road

Disturbance on Washington Heights Road

911 call in Natchez

Complaint on LA 65

Noise complaint on LA 65

Complaint on Cottonwood Drive

Complaint on Grape Street

Complaint on Crestview Drive

Medical call on US 84

Complaint on Leroy Williams Road

911 call on Smith Lane

Theft on Moose Lodge Road

Alarms on US 84

Unwanted person on Sage Road

Complaint on LA 129

Unwanted person on Tennessee Avenue

Complaint on Woodmount Drive

911 call on Smith Lane

Reports — Friday

911 call on Mack Moore Road

Complaint on US 84

Shots fired on Nelson Street

911 call on Gore Road

Complaint on Vidalia Drive

Unwanted person on Cottonwood Drive

Complaint on Shady Acres

Medical call on Dotson Circle

Medical call on Smith Lane

Complaint on Eagle Road