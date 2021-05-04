Courthouse Records: May 5, 2021

Adams County

April 23-29

Civil suits:

Estate of Katie Mae Woods.

Divorces:

Velvetta Porter v. Calvin E. Jackson Sr.

Sierra Lavetta Hoggatt and Tyrone Hoggatt Jr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Apollonia Evans Lee v. Tommie James Lee Jr.

Jamie Dawson Herrington and Tyrone Herrington. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Charles Curtis Moroney, 29, Natchez to Kelsey Morgan Lowe, 28, Natchez.

Kenneth Dewayne Beamer, 54, Natchez to Rochella Ynette Rounds, 39, Natchez.

Jessica Brooke Herndon, 38, Poplarville to Bonnie Elisabeth Cagle, 40, Poplarville.

Roosevelt Cartrell Coach, 40, Natchez to Keisha Lashae Johnson, 39, Monroe, La.

Danny Lynn Bertrand Jr., 41, Natchez to Cylynthia Elosheka Ware, 37, Natchez.

Oliver Evans Jr., 38, New Orleans, La. to Corina Alicia Gatlin, 37, Natchez.

Andrew Macrery Ayres, 26, Denham Springs, La. to Natalie Grace Breaux, 24, Lake Charles, La.

Thomas John Benedetti, 23, Natchez to Arrah Breanne Cox, 19, Natchez.

Dylan Wade O’Connor, 23, Natchez to Dasani Dashelle Craft, 21, Natchez.

David Reymond Jenkins, 49, Natchez to Christine Anatole Newman, 37, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

April 22-28

Dale Jackson and Janet Jackson to Cecil Haines, land beginning at the northeast corner of a 31.85 acre portion of Egypt Plantation.

Melissa F. Morrison to G & A Getaways, LLC, lot 31 of the Briel Estate.

Lorraine Dore Arnold, Rhonda Dore Brashier, and Rev. Robert Hayden Dore to Rosetta Eichelberger, lot 64 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Ruth R. Nichols to Leah Burton Stonum, lot 61 Clifton Addition.

Nathan Andrew Loyd to Kojuana Davis, a 0.72 acre portion of Springfield Plantation.

Frances B. Brellenthin to Tabitha M. Wroten and Black Jack Holdings, LLC, a tract containing eight (8) acres, more or less, out of Elgin Plantation.

Robert Lee Smith Sr. and Annie McCoy Smith to James Clark, land beginning at the northwesterly corner of lot 1 Country Club Heights, Fourth Development.

Brian E. Smith and Katie R. Smith to Amelia Conner and Brandon Conner, lot 2 of the Subdivision of Forest Plantation.

Rhonda Gentry Binns to MS River Construction, LLC, lot 65 Dunkerron (First Development).

Donald G. Rayborn and Amber G. Rayborn to Christopher L. Patterson and Michael D. Reeves, land beginning at a point on the westerly side of North Commerce Street.

Mortgages:

April 22-28

Keith L. Russ A/K/A Keith Russ and Joyce Russ to Regions Bank, lot 39 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Rosetta Eichelberger to Flagstar Bank, lot 64 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Leah Stonum to United Mississippi Bank, lot 61 Clifton Addition.

Kojuana Davis to Primelending, a 0.72 acre portion of Springfield Plantation.

Billy J. Jones to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 65 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2, Revised.

Amelia Conner and Brandon Conner to Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, lot 2 of the Subdivision of Forest Plantation.

Christopher L. Patterson and Michael D. Reeves to North American Savings Bank, land beginning at a point on the westerly side of North Commerce Street.

Patricia J. Porter to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 20 The Hills Subdivision.

Adams County Civil Court

Week of April 23-29

None.

Concordia Parish

April 23-29

Civil suits:

Succession of Laurie Rogers Moreland.

Succession of Vera Elaine Ashley.

Dan Byrd v. Erin Hedrick.

University of Louisiana v. Howard Keyvonswa Johnson.

Concordia Parish School Employees Federal Credit Union v. Jamar White.

Mallorie Marceaux v. Joshua Mayo.

State of Louisiana v. Joshua Mayo.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Calvin Perkins A/K/A Calvin M. Perkins.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Jerry Beatty A/K/A Jerry W. Beatty.

Porche Plumbing & Piping Company v. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, LLC D/B/A Vidalia Mills.

Divorces:

Kimberly Ferguson Nelson v. Elmer Nelson.

Zoie Nicole Vest v. Christopher Lloyd Vest.

Larrie Gordon v. Rita Renee Turner.

Marriage license applications:

Joe Taunton II, 41, Vidalia to Sharee Danielle Levite, 44, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

James Paul Owens to Michelle L. Guillory, a part of Cypress Grove Plantation.

Craig Godbold to William Noland Harper Sr. and Mary Catherine Harper, lot 23 of the Smith Addition.

Tabanika L. Chatman to Gerald Shane Smith, lots 1, 2, and 3 in Block 19 of the Town of Ferriday.

Mary Elizabeth Moseley Watkins, William Edgar Moseley, Donald J. Moseley and the Estate of Casady Jeanette Moseley Saunders to Wynn Properties of Louisiana, LLC, lot 1, Block 58 Reeves Addition.

Mortgages:

David Todd Ainsworth and Kimberly Langston Ainsworth to United Mississippi Bank, lot 52 Taconey Subdivision.

Edward B. Tucker and Marqueita Marie Tucker to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 78 Second Lattimore Subdivision.