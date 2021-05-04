Cathedral’s Crawfish Countdown is back — bigger, better

This Friday evening Cathedral school will host the 37th Annual Crawfish Countdown.

We were not able to celebrate the 36th year due to the pandemic so we are making it big (outside) this year. Please join us this Friday, May 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the elementary playground.

We will have a fun night of crawfish, jambalaya, cold beverages, a chance to win $5,000 and last, but not least, live music from the famous Parish County Line.

Tickets are $100, which covers two people for a night of food, ice cold beverages and a chance to win $5,000. Second chance insurance is available for an additional $30. This allows your ticket, if drawn within the first 100 tickets, to be placed back in the drawing for a second chance at the grand prize of $5,000.

Ticket holders also have the option to “split” or “chance it all.” This means, when we get down to the final four tickets, if all four tickets are marked to “split” those four lucky winners will split the $5,000. If there happens to be just one ticket holder that wants to “chance it all” they will keep spinning that green barrel down to the last ticket rolling and see who will take home all the money.

From year to year it varies with split or chance it all winners and it is always exciting to see the final four and/or one lucky winner. In 2019 the Grand Prize Winner of $5,000 was split four ways and those lucky winners were Margaret Farmer (53’), Gene Laird (71’), Coach Tommy Smith and Anna Laura Wilson. In 2018 the Grand Prize Winner of the $5,000 was a chance it all winner, the lucky Mr. Dickie Junkin (’61).

Takeout orders will also be available the night of Crawfish Countdown between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Take-out orders are $35 per person and include “crawfish and trimmings” only. Orders will be prepared and packaged at the time of the order.

Grab your friends and join us for the 37th Annual Crawfish Countdown on Friday, May 7, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Just a friendly reminder, you must be at least 21 years of age to attend this event, and you do not have to be present to win.

Tickets can be purchased at any of the school offices this week, at the door the night of the event, or online at www.cathedralgreenwave.com (click on donate now link on home page).

If you have any questions, please feel free to call one of us or the Cathedral School Development Office at 601-445-9844.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to the fun night ahead.

This event is chaired by Melinda and Patrick (‘03) Biglane and Katherine and Lindsey Callon.

Melinda Biglane is a resident of Natchez.