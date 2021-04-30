Margaret Eloise Foster

Oct. 9, 1940 – April 10, 2021

Margaret Eloise (Johnson) Foster of Trinidad, Colorado, passed away on April 10, 2021. She was 80 years old.

Mrs. Foster was born on October 9, 1940 in Lexington, Mississippi to Leland Clower Johnson, II and Margaret Martin Johnson. She graduated from Murrah High School in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1958 before attending Mississippi State College for Women. Upon graduation from college, she taught Home Economics at McComb High School in McComb, Mississippi, and earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Mississippi College. In 1968, she married Jim Foster and moved to Natchez, Mississippi, where she attended Grace United Methodist Church and served as Guidance Counselor at Trinity Episcopal Day School from 1983 to 1989. In 1989, she moved to Wynne, Arkansas where she joined Wynne Baptist Church. Margaret served as Guidance Counselor at Forrest City High School and at Wynne Junior High School. She retired in 2003 and moved to Trinidad, Colorado. In Trinidad, she attended the United Presbyterian Church. Margaret volunteered at the Samaritan Clinic, enjoyed time spent with fellow PEO members, and attended craft and book clubs.

Margaret had great passion for education and valued experiential learning. She spent summers of her youth as a camper at Camp Wahi Girl Scout Camp in Brandon, Mississippi, and then served as a camp counselor at Camp Wahi during summers in high school and college. As an adult, Margaret served as a Girl Scout Leader and worked on the staff and served as a volunteer at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico from 1968 to 1988. First and foremost, however, she was a very loved wife, mother, and grandmother, instilling a love for the outdoors and the importance of education in her children and grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Foster; her daughter and son-in-law Angela (Foster) and Lee Hadaway and their children Rachel, Sarah, and David of Trinidad, Colorado; her daughter Laura Foster and son-in-law Logan Smith and their children Nehemiah and Angel of Eldersburg, Maryland; her son Wilks and daughter-in-law Brandi Foster of La Veta, Colorado and his daughters Bethanie Colvin and Grace Foster of Trinidad, Colorado, and Anna Roberts of Denver, Colorado; her daughter Erin Foster and son-in-law Hugh Hulse of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and her adopted son Toby Foster of Athens, Alabama.

As per Margaret’s wishes, no services will be held. Please celebrate Margaret’s life by reading to a child or enjoying a walk outside. Donations in Margaret’s honor can be directed to the Philmont Staff Association Rayado Trek Scholarship at PSA Office, 17 Deer Run Road, Cimarron, NM 87714.