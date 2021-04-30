May 1, 2021

  • 64°

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 7:07 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

NATCHEZ — In the last three days, Adams County has almost 100 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19.

Again on Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in Adams County.

Adams County’s single-day record of most cases reported, set on Jan. 8, is 32 cases.

The county tied that record on Wednesday.

The state health department also reported another 31 new cases on Thursday, creating a total of 94 new cases reported in the county over the past three days.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers attributed many of the Adams County cases to an outbreak at the Adams County Correctional Facility.

Calls for comment to the Adams County Correctional Facility were not immediately returned.

Adams County also had the highest incidence rate — cases by population — of all counties in the state as of Wednesday according to MSDH.

MSDH reported 246 new cases statewide on Friday, 161 new cases on Thursday, and 334 new cases on Wednesday with a total of 741 new cases reported in the state over the past three days.

Adams County’s COVID-19 cases take up more than 12.6% of the state’s new cases while the population of Adams County makes up a little over 1 percent of state’s population.

On Thursday, Natchez physician Dr. Lee England said there were two COVID-19 patients at Merit Health Natchez and one of them is in ICU.

As of Wednesday, a total of 186 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide with 48 of those patients in ICU.

