Column: Opportunities everywhere

Opportunities for sports and recreation are just a stone’s throw away from Natchez, or as far as the eagle flies. With April fading into May, I want to take the time to encourage you to get out and make the most of this pleasant warm weather.

A 30-minute drive down Liberty Road takes you to the mixed timber forests of the Homochitto National Forest and Sandy Creek Wildlife Management Area. Hunting, hiking, fishing and camping opportunities are at every turn.

Natchez State Park is just north of Highway 84 or east of Highway 61N and offers many of the same amenities as Sandy Creek. There is no painting like seeing the green pine trees reflecting off Natchez State Park Lake as a golden sun sinks into an early summer sky.

You do not have to leave Natchez’s city limits to have fun. Duncan Park will have pickleball clinics every Monday after the first Monday of May. Tennis and pickleball round robins are on Thursday nights. If you have never played pickleball before, it is like playing ping-pong and tennis combined. Duncan Park offers a golf course, a putting green and a driving range as well.

Across the river in Concordia Parish are several great fishing lakes such as Black River Lake, Lake St. John and Lake Concordia. You can explore Bayou Cocodrie Wildlife Refuge or fish in a community-fishing pond in Vidalia at the recreational complex.

If your kids would like to show up in boots, the Natchez Little League Cowboys and Girls rodeo and trail ride on May 31 would be another great opportunity. You can sign up for the rodeo by coming by The Natchez Democrat and picking up a form.

Additionally, there are opportunities for you to help share the story of your local teams, players and coaches. With football season on the way, we are looking for freelancers who can write stories or take photos. With all of the teams in the area, it is physically impossible to be everywhere on a Friday night. With your help, we can give the best coverage to our area athletes.

If you are interested in freelancing for The Natchez Democrat, please email hunter.cloud@natchezdemocrat.com.