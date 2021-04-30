May 1, 2021

  • 64°

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

By Hunter Cloud

Published 8:00 am Friday, April 30, 2021

NATCHEZ ­— Home With Heroes president G. Mark LaFrancis said it was a sad day as the Natchez Veterans of Foreign Wars Post closed its doors to veterans and their loved ones on March 11, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Over a year later, the clothing bank and memorabilia room were re-opened to veterans and their loved ones Thursday, LaFrancis said.

The clothing bank at 317 Seargent S.  Prentiss Drive will be open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon each week.

Earlier this week in the VFW building, two veterans swapped their stories for the first time in a year about their time in the service, how they got to Natchez and the personal impact of Hurricane Katrina. LaFrancis said he looked forward to this moment.

“It feels great. To know the individuals, they can come to meet us and get free clothing,” LaFrancis said. “To hear the volunteers have a good time talking. It is just so exhilarating. I looked forward to this day for more than a year.”

Everything is free to veterans and their loved ones. He said the clothing bank is full of coats, pants, shirts, hats, socks, and shoes, and there are items for women.

While the physical location of the post was closed, Home With Heroes did not stop their mission during COVID. He said veterans could call and set up an appointment with him if they needed any clothing over the last year.

Home With Heroes also received an overflow of donations. Their spare bathroom, closet and attic are full of donated goods. He said when you ask God for something, he usually responds with abundance.

In the memorabilia room is a collection of GI Joes on display, a newspaper clipping telling Mary the Welder’s story, she is from Natchez, and a model of an aircraft carrier. Badges, model airplanes, hats, and uniforms are also on display.

Computers in the memorabilia room give veterans access to VA.Gov, he said. It is an Internet bible for service veterans, where they can request and download forms.

“We prepared. We had volunteers come and clean, sanitize, and organize, so when folks they would see something special,” LaFrancis said. “This is really special. There is nothing like it around.”

There will still be COVID restrictions in place and there is a limit of one or two visitors at a time, LaFrancis said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order