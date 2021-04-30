June 18, 1948 – April 27, 2021

Memorial services for Bruce Edward Faillace, 72, of Vidalia, LA who passed away on Tuesday April 27, 2021 in Lafayette, LA will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Vidalia, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. Father Joe will be officiating the Mass. A Rosary service will begin at 1:30. Interment will follow at Harrisonburg Cemetery, Harrisonburg. LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Vidalia.

Bruce was born to Marshall and Margarita Faillace on Friday, June 18, 1948, in Nassau County, Rockville Center, NY. The family soon after moved to Florida and settled in West Palm Beach, where Bruce spent his childhood. He graduated from Palm Beach High and was drafted by the US Army soon after graduation. While enlisted he was stationed in Okinawa as a Radio Operator at the Hawke Missile Site, Special Services. While serving during the Vietnam conflict, his talents as left-handed pitcher on the baseball field were recognized and became a star pitcher on the US Army exhibition team known as the Gunners. At the conclusion of the war, Bruce played baseball for Florida Atlantic University until graduating with a degree in Education. In the mid 1980’s, Bruce moved to Natchez where he began his life’s work in the oil and gas industry. Soon after he met and married the love of his life Ann and they spent over 30 years together. Bruce was always known as a master story teller and often held family members captive at any gathering with his endless entertaining tales. His love of baseball, Diet Coke and pepperoni pizza was only superseded by the love he had for his family and enormous group of friends from all walks of life.

He leaves behind his wife Ann Faillace, Vidalia, LA, daughter Tia O. Powers, daughter Leah O. Tiffee and husband Aaron, grandchildren Jack A. Tiffee, Arden Tiffee, Kendall Boulton, Sophie Powers, Tianna Ables, Marcellus Ables and Cody Powers, niece Heather Faillace Vidulich and her children Hutton and Carter, niece Anne Head and husband Ken and their children Weston, Ava, Jackson and Kendall. nephew Marshall Bruce Faillace and wife Regina and their son Dylan, nephew Paul Lemke, brother Marshall Mora Faillace and sister in law Holly Faillace

Honorary Pallbearers Russell Day, Zachary Owens, Jack Tiffee, Dr. Leslie England, Weston Diamond, Marshall Paul Faillace, Dr. Aaron Tiffee and Cody Powers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the excellent care provided by the Emergency Department staff at Merit Health in Natchez, MS, Dr. Leslie England, Dr Bobby Lee, Dr. Michael Dibbs and the entire staff at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, LA.

The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Vidalia La. from 1 p.m. until 1:30 Tuesday, May 4, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to be sent to: T-Jack Owens memorial scholarship fund, The Catholic Foundation of Jackson Mississippi Inc., PO Box 2248

Jackson, MS 39225-2248.