Crime Reports: April 30, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Revonte Antione Fletcher, 28, 1211 Minette Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Maurice Pope, 43, 3403 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, on charge of public drunk/vile or profane language in public. No bond set.

Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, 182 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of willful trespassing. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Natasha Faye Harris, 32, 413 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750.00.

Jaelin Kari Jones, 20, 479 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of fugitive from justice. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Monasia Teenique Johnson, 24, 5 Aldren Court, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $750.00.

Jorke Keron McMurtry, 40, 311 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $277.50 on first count, $327.50 on second count, $477.50 on third count, and $677.50 on fourth count.

Arrests — Friday

Sarah Hope Thorpe/Kennedy, 42, 502 Deerfield Road, Natchez, on charges of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $323.00 on first count, $353.00 on second count, and $843.00 on third count.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on Pinemount Road.

Shots fired on Redd Loop Road.

False alarm on Tower Road.

Fire on North Broadway Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Newman Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on North Shields Lane.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Buckhurst Plantation Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Coventry Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Graves Avenue.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Animal cruelty on Dunbarton Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reckless driving on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Wanted person on Maplewood Lane.

Harassment on Parsons Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Prisoner in custody on Camellia Drive.

Reports — Monday

Sexual assault/rape on Devereux Drive.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Cranfield Road.

Malicious mischief on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Fieldview Road.

Intelligence report on Southwind Road.

Intelligence report on King Circle.

Intelligence report on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Theft on Front Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Trace.

Disturbance on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Harassment on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Wilson Store.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Preniss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue/SprintMart/Sango.

Breaking and entering on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Lori Nicole Hall, 45, 42 Jameson Drive, Paragould, Ark., on charges of possession of methamphetamine 1.1 grams and driving with suspended license. Held on $500.00 bond.

Jessie Alan Morace, 30, 25 Maplewood Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana less than 30 grams. Released on $500.00 bond.

Joseph Todd Partridge, 32, 8-A Tuccio Lane, Natchez, on charges of possession a Schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine and controlled substance: possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Lafayette Anderson, 19, 370 Allen Road, Fayette, on charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Held on $500.00 bond.

Tamika Nichole Drane, 42, 133 B Graves Street, Wisner, La., on charge of shoplifting. Released on $500.00 bond.

Derrick Lamar Marsaw, 39, 27 Buckner Avenue, Natchez, on charge of sex offender registration. Held without bond.

Ronnie Lonnell Perkins, 21, 700 MLK, Ferriday, La., on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana and careless driving. Released on $1,000 bond.

Alvion Terrill Sampson, 27, 114 Brookfield Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Revonte A. Fletcher, 28. 1211 Minette Street, Natchez, on charge of foreign warrant; fugitive holding. Held without bond.

Arguree Deshanae Morgan, Age N/A, 8028 Jeff Davis Drive, Bay St. Louis, on charge of foreign warrant; fugitive holding. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Donald Dean Biggs, 46, New Orleans, La. and 948 N 1300 W, St. George, Utah, on charges of reckless driving, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, no seat belt, and DUI – 1st offense. Held on $2,500 bond.

Derrick Lashawn Gorden, 41, 518 Washington Lane, Fayette, on charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Released on $500.00 bond.

Harley Davidson Polk, 31, 80 1338 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Reports — Monday

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Demontay Dunbar, 24, 203 Mickey Gilley, on charges of aggravated assault by drive by shooting, attempted murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Michael R. Lickliter, 36, 305 Winchester Drive, sentenced to two years probation with credit for time served for simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and reckless operation.

Martin Hamon, 26, 606 Sixth St., sentenced to one year in jail suspended with one year probation upon payment of $1,242.50 for possession of schedule I controlled substances.

Trevante Hall, 25, 608 Tenth St., sentenced to 12 days jail suspended upon payment of $640 for possession of marijuana.

Arrests — Wednesday

Shannon Coley, 51, 144 Margaret Road, sentenced to 3 days jail suspended with credit for time served for disturbing the peace.

Christopher Stephens, 33, 425 Belle Grove Circle, sentenced to 38 days jail suspended with credit for time served for disturbing the peace, probation hold.

Kayla M. Murray, 28, 425 Belle Grove Circle, sentenced to two days jail suspended with credit for time served for disturbing the peace.

Austria Hubert, 22, 200 Kyle Road, sentenced to 15 days jail suspended upon payment of $650 for possession of marijuana.

Jackie Jefferson, 36, 100 Kennedy Drive, sentenced to three days jail suspended upon payment of $245 for no driver’s license on person.

Jarvis Davis, 29, 613 Seventh St., fined $525 for speeding.

Melvin K. Cooke, 29, 27393 LA 15, fined $650 for possession of marijuana.

Quincy Lane, 40, 150 Concordia Park, fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Calvin Fountain, 47, 10335 Lebanon St. Baton Rouge, fined $760 for driving under suspension.

Eric Morris, 40, 1048 Loop Road, sentenced to 15 days jail suspended upon payment of $560 for criminal mischief.

Allen Carter, 22, 149 Skipper Drive, sentenced to 90 days jail suspended upon payment of $300 for damage to property, 15 days jail suspended upon payment of $510 for felony theft, 20 days jail suspended upon payment of $510 for domestic abuse battery, and reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, flight from an officer, and simple criminal damage to property.

Derrick D. Blaney, 30, 148 Lost Road, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Samuel Logan, 53, 475 Concordia Park on a charge of failure to comply with provisions of release.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Leo Ivy Road

Death on Dr. Gibson Road

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on Fisherman Drive

Auto accident on Fisherman Drive

Complaint on Ron Road

911 call on Doty Gardens Circle

911 call on N Grove Drive

Complaint on Carter Street

Reckless driving on US 84

Complaint on Levens Addition Road

Miscellaneous call in Natchez

Auto accident on MLK Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Auto accident in Natchez

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous on Magnolia Street

Bench Warrant on Carter Street

Failure to register on Carter Street

Failure to register on Louisiana 15

Alarms on Freeman Road

Medical call on Serio Boulevard

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Medical call on South Oak Street

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Miranda Drive

911 call on Canal Street

911 call on Smith Lane

911 call on Dianne Street

Death on Loop Road

Disturbance on Stephens Road

Complaint on Carter Street

Complaint on Louisiana 566

Unwanted person on US 84

Complaint on Ron Road

Fire on Calkins Road

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Myrtle Street