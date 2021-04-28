Jonathan Grennell Jr.

Dec. 22, 1939 – March 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial Services for Mr. Jonathan “Baby Dump” Grennell, Jr., 81 of Natchez, who died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Grennell’s Park, 33, Garden Street, Natchez, with Rev. Birdon Mitchell officiating, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Jonathan “Baby Dump” Grennell Jr., was born on December 22, 1939 in Natchez, to Jonathan Grennell Sr. and Annie Mae Miller Grennell. He was a member of Sadie V. Thompson Class of 1957 and a Graduate of Alcorn State University with a Bachelor of Science.

He was also a member of Zion Chapel AME Church. He retired from Johns-Manville where he worked as a Plant Supervisor. Jonathan also owned and operated Grennell’s Service Station, Mechanic and Body Shop.

He was preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents: Christine Simpson Red, and Leroy Miller; Paternal grandparents: Priscilla Grennell Husky and Thomas Wickliffe and Son; Ricky Grennell.

He leaves to cherish his memories a dedicated and loving wife: Renza Johnson Grennell; six children: Jonathan Grennell III and wife, Robin, Darryl Washington-Grennell and husband, Michael, LLjuana Weir and husband, Dante, Ann Heard and husband, Andreao, Thomas Grennell and wife Melodie, and Renza Grennell, six grandchildren: Jadtrl Heard, Justin Grennell, Jonathan Weir, Jaylan Grennell, Austin Heard, and Danyel Weir: one great-grandchild: Braylee Janes; The Simpson, Winston, Johnson, and Grennell families and a host of relatives and friends near and far.