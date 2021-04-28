Feb. 6, 1954 – April 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Service for Johnny Lee Haywood, 67, of Natchez who died April 25, 2021, will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Natchez National cemetery with Pastor Johnny Elery officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Webb/Winfield Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walkthrough visitation. Social distancing and masks are required.

Johnny was born February 6, 1954, in Natchez, to Alfred Walker Sr. and Virginia Haywood.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sylester Isacc; and son, Anothony Haywood Sr.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memories: his daughters, Johnniekiah Haywood and Ashley White; sons, Johnny Haywood, Terrance King, Derrick Haywood and Michael Haywood; daughter-in-law, Juneka Fleming; sisters, Carrie Haywood (Kenneth) Phipps, Marie James (Clem) Young; and brothers, James (Phyllis) Haywood, David (Grady) Haywood and Alfred Walker Jr.