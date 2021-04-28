April 29, 2021

Chase Kaiser was the first place winner at Beau Pre Country Club in the 4A South State golf tournament.(Submitted Photo)

Cathedral advances one golfer, seven tennis players to state finals

By Hunter Cloud

Published 6:49 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Cathedral had strong performances in 4A South State as both of their Golf and Tennis teams advanced eight athletes to the state finals next week.

Senior Chase Kaiser was the low medalist, first place, in the 4A South State golf tournament at Beau Pre Country Club Wednesday afternoon. He shot an even-par 72 for the Green Wave and will advance to the individual’s state championship to be played next Tuesday.

Cathedral boy’s tennis also came out on top at South State as Alex Monagan took first place in boys’ singles. Aiden Whitaker and Cate Drane took first place in mixed doubles and Harris and Harley Pyron took runner up in the No. 1 boys doubles.

Joseph Garrity and Grayson Guedon took runner-up in the No. 2 boys’ doubles. They all advance to state and will play on Wednesday the Fifth, Head Coach Beth Foster said.

