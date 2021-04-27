April 28, 2021

  • 81°
Sadler

Lisa Deann Sadler

By Staff Reports

Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Aug. 21, 1967 – April 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Private services for Lisa Deann Sadler, 53, of Natchez, who died Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Flowood will be held at George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel at West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.  You are required to wear a mask.  We are practicing social distancing.

Lisa was born August 21, 1967 in Natchez, the daughter of Willie Sadler and Bertha Hunt Sadler.  She was a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant. Ms Sadler enjoyed reading, playing Suduko and taking care of others.  Her most precious moments were spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, grandmother Edwina Brown, son Kevin Sadler Brown, granddaughter Justice Watkins and brother Willie Sadler, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: mother Bertha Hunt Sadler; spouse Rayford Mayberry, Jr.; daughters, Janee’ Sadler, Trisha Sadler and Sandie Sadler; brothers, Terone Sadler, Sandy Sadler and James Sadler; sister Trisha Sadler; grandchildren, Kaibryn, Kobryn, Tyson, Ira and Sky; 12 nieces, 6 nephews, other relatives and friends.

