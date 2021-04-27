Nov. 6, 1950 – April 25, 2021

Services for Glen “Buck” Petty, 70, of Ferriday, who passed away at home surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Ferriday will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at First Baptist Church Vidalia with Rev. Wes Faulk officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at First Baptist Church Vidalia.

“I have fought the good fight and I have finished the race. I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7.

Mr. Petty was born November 6, 1950, in Baton Rouge, LA, the son of Rodney E. Petty and Ann Gautreau Petty.

He graduated in the Class of 1968 from Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge, LA. He served in the U.S Marine Corps from 1968 thru 1972. He obtained the rank of Corporal and was awarded several medals and accommodations during Vietnam. He was an avid car collector and loved riding motorcycles. He was a Faithful Christian and a member of First Baptist Church Vidalia. Buck was a loving husband, father, and the Best Paw Paw Ever.

Mr. Petty was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Don Petty.

Survivors include is his wife of 43 years, Jane Schiele Petty; children, Troy Petty and wife Trish of Ferriday, LA, Travis Petty and wife Sylvia of San Antonio, TX, Lessley Petty and husband Rodney Temple of Ferriday, LA; grandchildren, Bobby Petty, Amanda Petty, Jason Petty, Jonathan Petty, Samantha Petty, Amber Petty and Bailey Warden; six great grandchildren; brothers, Cary Petty and wife Dianna, Steve Petty and wife Laurie; twin sister Gwen Bowles and husband Bob, and sister Cindy Lemoine Mullen and husband Bill; aunt, Willie Petty, Bay Minette, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank longtime friend, Dr. Dennis LaRavia, CTCA of Newnan, GA and Encompass Health and Hospice.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Petty, Jason Petty, Jonathan Petty, Marlon Lemoine, Matt Bowles, and Logan Sewell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Dantzler, Bill Lavelle, Bill Hughes, Darrell Anderson, Leslie Floyd, Dennis Whitaker, Doug Warshaw, Johnny Kruse, Archie Curry, and Members of Vietnam Marine SCAMP Unit.

The family understands if anyone is uncomfortable attending the service in person due to COVID-19. Please know that we appreciate the prayers, love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Vidalia 100 North Hickory Street Vidalia, LA 71334.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.