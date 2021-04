Crime reports: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Johns Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Kenwood Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

Wanted person on Old Washington Road.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Burton Andrew Ray, 27, 205 Jasmine Street, Natchez, on a charge of aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon. Held without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Davis Court.

Fight in progress on Fieldview Drive.

Fight in progress on Saragossa Road.

Fight in progress on State Street.

Shots fired on Black Bear Road.

Accident on Sedgefield Road.

Disturbing the peace on Myrtle Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Carrie A. Beadle, 27, 33 Scheffle Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace.

Arrests — Friday

Jamaraa J. Hawkins, 20, 807 2nd Street Ferriday, on charge for two counts of aggravated assault by drive by shooting.

Jermesha Collins, 30, 5264 Clayton Drive, Clayton, bench warrant issued for failure to appear for false swearing.

Duante Leonard, 26, 313 8th Street Ferriday, on a charge of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Reports — Tuesday

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 15

Complaint on Burl Roberts Road

Medical call on Collins Road

Reports — Monday

Unwanted person on Louisiana 568

Wreckless driving on Carter a Street

Disturbance on Magoun Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Welfare Check on Belle Groove Circle

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Wreckless driving on Eagle Road

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Carter Street

Complaint on US 84

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Domestic Violence on Wildsville Road

Auto accident on Roundtree Road

Miscellaneous on Carter Street

Hit and run on Loomis Lane

Alarms on Carter Street

Criminal damage to property on Ralphs Road

Complaint on Carter Street

Nuisance Animals on Black Bayou Road

Medical call on Rabb Road

Complaint on Clinton Street

Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical emergency on Tennessee Avenue

Unwanted person on 8th street

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street

Complaint on Cowan Street

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious person on Loomis Lane

Auto Accident on US 84

911 call on Louisiana 569

Complaint on Raymond Cooper Drive

Miscellaneous on Louisiana 569

Complaint on Levens Addition Road

Wandering cattle on Louisiana 129

Auto accident on Carter Street

Wreckless driving on N Grove Drive

Medical call on 5th street

Theft on Louisiana 15

Theft on Carter Street

Loud music on Weaver Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Disturbance on Smart Lane

Medical call on Myrtle Street

911 call on Dianne Street

Medical call on Eagle Road

Traffic citation at Dodges

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Hart Young Road