Court case conclusions: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of April 16-22:
Ddavius L. Galtney charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Kevin Dean Moreau charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.
David Thomas Smith charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Detrev Washington charged with felony escape. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of April 16-22:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, April 21:
Brennika Minor, 25, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.
Jeremiah Queen, 37, pleaded not guilty to simple assault – domestic violence.
Ashley Thomas, 25, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.
Brian David Whatley, 41, charged with stalking – cyberstalking. Case remanded to files.
Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 34, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 34, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace.
Tuesday, April 20:
Frankie Lee Hoye, 60, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Harley Davidson Polk, 31, pleaded guilty aggravated assault reduced charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Natasha Shannell Robinson, 31, charged with burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Michael Christian Burr, 47, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Leonard James Logan, 73, charged with sexual battery – touching child for lustful purposes by person over 18 & child under age 16. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adell Noble, 59, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Courthouse records: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Adams County April 16-22 Civil suits: DHS — Trevon Blanton. DHS — Donald Jackson. DHS — Dalarren White. DHS —... read more