April 28, 2021

  • 81°

Court case conclusions: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 16-22:

Ddavius L. Galtney charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kevin Dean Moreau charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

David Thomas Smith charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Detrev Washington charged with felony escape. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 16-22:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 21:

Brennika Minor, 25, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Jeremiah Queen, 37, pleaded not guilty to simple assault – domestic violence.

Ashley Thomas, 25, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Brian David Whatley, 41, charged with stalking – cyberstalking. Case remanded to files.

Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 34, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 34, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace.

 

Tuesday, April 20:

Frankie Lee Hoye, 60, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Harley Davidson Polk, 31, pleaded guilty aggravated assault reduced charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Natasha Shannell Robinson, 31, charged with burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Christian Burr, 47, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Leonard James Logan, 73, charged with sexual battery – touching child for lustful purposes by person over 18 & child under age 16. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adell Noble, 59, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1