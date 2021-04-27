Court case conclusions: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 16-22:

Ddavius L. Galtney charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kevin Dean Moreau charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

David Thomas Smith charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Detrev Washington charged with felony escape. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 16-22:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 21:

Brennika Minor, 25, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Jeremiah Queen, 37, pleaded not guilty to simple assault – domestic violence.

Ashley Thomas, 25, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Brian David Whatley, 41, charged with stalking – cyberstalking. Case remanded to files.

Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 34, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 34, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace.

Tuesday, April 20:

Frankie Lee Hoye, 60, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Harley Davidson Polk, 31, pleaded guilty aggravated assault reduced charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Natasha Shannell Robinson, 31, charged with burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Christian Burr, 47, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Leonard James Logan, 73, charged with sexual battery – touching child for lustful purposes by person over 18 & child under age 16. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adell Noble, 59, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.