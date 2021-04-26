Sept. 13, 1935 – April 24, 2021

Funeral services for Patsy Matherne Lee, 85 of Waterproof, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at noon with Rev. Larry Walters officiating. Interment will follow at Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Patsy Lee was born on Friday, September 13, 1935, in Des Allemands and passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday. She was a homemaker, long time resident of Waterproof and a member of the Waterproof First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by: father- Albert A. Matherne, mother- Gertrude Picou Matherne Comardelle, step-father- Clarence Comardelle Sr., husband- Talmadge Claude Lee, Son-Albert Wayne Lee, Great Grandson- Joseph Lee Nations, and eight brothers- Lionel Matherne, Huey Matherne, Donald Comardelle, Richard Comardelle, Robin Comardelle, Clarence Comardelle Jr., Norman Comardelle and Loveless Comardelle.

She is survived by daughter- Brenda Jane Lee Richard and husband Audie of Waterproof, son- Daniel Patrick Lee and husband Robert Howard of Lake Charles, son- Gregory Paul Lee and wife Vickie of Waterproof, daughter- Laura Jane Lee Hancock of Waterproof, and son- John Michael Lee and wife Lori of St. Francisville. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jim Bob Hancock, Tyler Hancock, Seth Lee, Robin Richard, Lance Richard and Gregory Lee.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.