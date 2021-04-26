April 26, 2021

  • 75°
John "Pulley Bone" Pullen (web photo)

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:09 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Rock n Roll Taxi service owner John “Pulley Bone” Pullen has died.

He was 76 years of age and had a heart condition, said his grandson, Triston Whitehead.

Visitors to Natchez and locals alike knew Pullen from his business and his bodacious personality, Whitehead said.

Pullen started Rock n Roll taxi approximately five years ago and formerly owned and operated Pulley Bones Restaurant in the downtown Natchez depot from 1996 to 2004 with his late wife, Betty Sue Pullen.

“He worked for another taxi company and liked the business because it gave him a chance to connect with people and it was easy work,” Whitehead said. “He decided to do it his way and just rolled with it.”

Brenda Mason said she worked with Pullen since July 2020 and would continue to run the business as Pullen would have wanted.

“It is currently in the works and it will be back up and rocking and rolling before you know it,” Mason said of the taxi service. “He would have wanted it to keep on going.”

Mason said she was beside herself with grief over losing her friend and employer.

“I’ve known him for a while. He’s been around a long time,” she said. “He loved Natchez and he loved his Rock n Roll. He loved playing music and the casino. I could tell you so many stories about him.”

Whitehead said no matter where his clients came from, he treated each one with dignity and respect.

“He was open to whatever came his way — that was part of his business mentality. People connected with him.”

Whitehead said even with Pullen’s heart condition, he never thought of fully retiring. He continued to drive people around the Miss-Lou right up until his last day, and because of that he knew a lot of people who are saddened by his passing, Whitehead said.

“The best thing to take from this is to not be distraught or sad but to take his ambitious soul as a sense of direction,” Whitehead said. “Go at every day with every ounce of energy you have. He did that up until his last day. He never let a day go by without changing the world for everyone else.”

A memorial service for Pullen will be scheduled for a later date.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1