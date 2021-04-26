CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John
FERRIDAY — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated two shooting deaths in the area of Lake St. John Sunday night.
Law officials said deputies responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the 3000 block of U.S. 569 on Lake Saint John.
Upon their arrival, the bodies of Mark Clark, 65, and Donna Clark, 49, of Ferriday, were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds.
CPSO officials said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide and there are no suspects at large.
