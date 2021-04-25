Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area
Natchez Police are working a homicide in the Maryland Heights area of Natchez Sunday night.
Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators are interviewing suspects and witnesses. This story will be updated as more information is available.
