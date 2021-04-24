April 25, 2021

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

By Staff Reports

Published 9:37 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Providers can immediately resume vaccinating patients for COVID-19 using the Johnson & Johnson shot in Louisiana, state health officials said Saturday.

The Louisiana Department of Health “encourages all Louisianans to take advantage of the available vaccines, so the state can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and put the pandemic in its rearview,” the department said in a news release. “The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the precautionary pause on the vaccine’s use late Friday. The two agencies determined the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 and available data shows that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.

