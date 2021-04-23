April 25, 2021

  • 68°

Cathedral knocked out of Playoffs

By Patrick Jones

Published 9:01 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

FLOWOOD — The Cathedral High School Green Wave saw their season come to an end last Thursday afternoon as they lost to the Hartfield Academy Hawks 12-2 in five innings in the first round of the 2021 MAIS Class 4A South State Playoffs.

With the win, Hartfield Academy swept the best-of-three series two games to none and will take on the winner of the Central Hinds Academy-Silliman Institute series in the South State semifinals next week.

Cathedral’s offense was once again stymied by Hartfield Academy pitching while the Hawks themselves racked up 13 total base hits. The Green Wave managed just four hits.

Highlighted by Bran Boyd’s two-run double, the Hawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first inning. They put up four more runs in the bottom of the second, including a home run by Josh Nueville, for a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Green Wave made it a 7-2 game in the top of the third inning as Sam Mosby and Jake Maples each crossed home plate. However, that would all the scoring they could muster.

Hartfield Academy, the District 3-4A No. 1 seed, scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to go ahead 10-2 and scored the game’s final two runs an inning later. Cathedral had one more chance to keep the game going in the top of the fifth, but was held scoreless.

Lincoln Sheffield went 4-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored while Nueville was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Hawks at the plate. Logan Files was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored, Boyd was 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored, and Colton Bradley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Mosby was charged with the loss after giving up 10 runs, nine of them earned, on 11 hits with two strikeouts, two walks, and two hit batters in two and two-third innings. Maples pitched one and one-third innings of relief and gave up two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Mosby went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Noah Russ was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Hollis Lees and Jake Hairston each had a base hit.

Cathedral, the District 4-4A No. 4 seed, finished with an overall record of 12-13.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration fo the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy