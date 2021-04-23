Cathedral knocked out of Playoffs

FLOWOOD — The Cathedral High School Green Wave saw their season come to an end last Thursday afternoon as they lost to the Hartfield Academy Hawks 12-2 in five innings in the first round of the 2021 MAIS Class 4A South State Playoffs.

With the win, Hartfield Academy swept the best-of-three series two games to none and will take on the winner of the Central Hinds Academy-Silliman Institute series in the South State semifinals next week.

Cathedral’s offense was once again stymied by Hartfield Academy pitching while the Hawks themselves racked up 13 total base hits. The Green Wave managed just four hits.

Highlighted by Bran Boyd’s two-run double, the Hawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first inning. They put up four more runs in the bottom of the second, including a home run by Josh Nueville, for a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Green Wave made it a 7-2 game in the top of the third inning as Sam Mosby and Jake Maples each crossed home plate. However, that would all the scoring they could muster.

Hartfield Academy, the District 3-4A No. 1 seed, scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to go ahead 10-2 and scored the game’s final two runs an inning later. Cathedral had one more chance to keep the game going in the top of the fifth, but was held scoreless.

Lincoln Sheffield went 4-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored while Nueville was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Hawks at the plate. Logan Files was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored, Boyd was 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored, and Colton Bradley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Mosby was charged with the loss after giving up 10 runs, nine of them earned, on 11 hits with two strikeouts, two walks, and two hit batters in two and two-third innings. Maples pitched one and one-third innings of relief and gave up two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Mosby went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Noah Russ was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Hollis Lees and Jake Hairston each had a base hit.

Cathedral, the District 4-4A No. 4 seed, finished with an overall record of 12-13.