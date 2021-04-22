June 17, 1943 – April 17, 2021

Funeral Service for Rose Mary W. Reason, 77, of Natchez, who died April 17, 2021, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mrs. Reason was born June 17, 1943, in Natchez, to the lateJohn Wilson Sr. and the late Pearl Wilson.

Survivors include her son, Clarence Reason Jr.; two brothers, James Wilson and Mitchell Wilson; four grandchildren, Taraneka Reason; James Reason; Clarence Weathersby; Shaquita Weathersby and seven great-grand-children.

Pallbearers will be her family.