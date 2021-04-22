Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

On Wednesday, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and local filmmakers Tate Taylor and John Norris did a public signing of a lease agreement for the historic train depot on Broadway Street.

Norris and Taylor plan to invest $1 million to restore the depot and make it into a farm-to-table-themed restaurant and entertainment venue.

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to execute a lease for the depot to Taylor and Norris’s LLC, Church Hill Music, during their Tuesday meeting.

The lease is set at $1,700 per month and renewable after five years starting May 1, 2021.