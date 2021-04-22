Sept. 27, 1966 – April, 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Kimberly Jones, 54, of Natchez, will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia at 10 am. The family will receive visitors Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will be officiated by Dr. Thomas Estis. Interment will follow at the family cemetery under the direction of Young’s.

Kim was born September 27, 1966 in Tallulah, and passed away at her home April, 19, 2021 in Natchez.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Connie Leon Jones and Sarah McMichael Jones.

Kim is survived by sister, Barbara Petty of Natchez; sister, Connie Richardson of Lafayette; brother, Steven Jones of Natchez; brother, Charles Jones of Alabama; sister, Dr. Catherine Estis of Rayville; sister, Joy Jones of Natchez; and brother, Mike Jones of West Monroe. Kim is also survived by her beloved pets, Gracie and Leon.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Dr. England and staff; Dr. Kelly Wilkinson and staff; and Tom Graining and her work family at Go-Mart.

Pallbearers are Charles Jones, Mike Jones, Gary Petty, Bobby Wilson, Amanda Wilson and Brad O’Lind. Honorary pallbearer is Ethan Estis.