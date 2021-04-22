Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

A damaged utility pole around the intersection of Seargent Prentiss Drive and Jefferson Davis Boulevard has caused more than 200 Entergy customers in the area to lose power Thursday afternoon.

Entergy estimates those affected will have their power restored by 6:30 p.m.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an 18-wheeler attempted to make a turn on the intersection and the trailer clipped a utility pole.

No one was hurt during the incident and Entergy crews are already on scene working to repair the damage, he said.