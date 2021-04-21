Velma Lee Jones Robinson
Jan. 22, 1959 – April 14, 2021
Graveside services for Velma Lee Jones Robinson, 62, of Natchez, who died April 14, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Grove A.M.E Church Cemetery with Rev. Clifton Marvel officiating.
Burial will follow at Grove A.M.E Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
You Might Like
Cheryl Denise Miller Gant
NATCHEZ — Funeral arrangements for Cheryl Denise Miller Gant, 63, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Natchez,... read more