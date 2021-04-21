March 9, 1961 – April 14, 2021

Graveside services for Paul W. Williams Sr., 60, of Natchez, who died April 14, 2021, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Services with Rev. Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.