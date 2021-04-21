Funeral services for Lucius Shelton Earls, age 79, of Roxie, will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, from the sanctuary of Rosefield Baptist Church, Rosefield, Louisiana with Bro. Richard Cullum officiating and Bro. Everett Ellzy assisting. Interment will follow at Rosefield Cemetery under the direction of Riser Funeral Home, Columbia, LA. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday, prior to the service, from noon until 3.

Shelton was born July 10, 1941 in Hazelhurst, MS to the union of his parents, James Lucius Earls and Annie Shelton Earls, and he passed from this life April 19, 2021 at his home in Roxie. He was a long-time member of Roxie Baptist Church until his health prevented him from attending. Shelton worked for Armstrong Tire and Manufacturing for 25 years. He also was elected and served Franklin County as Constable for 12 years. Shelton was an avid CB radio operator and was always on his radio talking to somebody. He loved deer hunting and has killed some monster bucks through the years and is listed in the Boone and Crockett Record Books. Shelton was a quiet man but a good man who loved his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Virginia Ann Ainsworth; and his brother-in-law, Otis McKee.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amy Devonne McKee Earls; daughter, Verena Kristine, Earls Bunch and her husband, William Dunbar Bunch; son, James Clyde Earls and his wife, Stephanie Brister Earls; brother-in-law, David Ainsworth; sisters-in-law: Edna Craft (Mickey), Mary May, Sue Jacobson (Jake), Nancy Creel (Calvin), Pam Ruddell (Scooter), and Judith Ann McKee; grandchildren: Nathan Brister, Peyton Earls, Aiden Earls, Desiree Delaney (Paul), and Scout Earls; great-granddaughters: Salem Delaney and Maven Delaney; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dallas Bass, Devin Ainsworth, Denious Jacobson, Paul Delaney, Brye Edwards, and Todd Ainsworth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Riser Funeral Home, PO Box 57, Columbia, LA 71418 to help defray expenses associated with the services.