Jeffrey Bennett Price
Aug. 2, 1963 – April 13, 2021
NATCHEZ — A Memorial for Jeffrey Bennett Price, 57, of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on April 13, 2021, at his residence in Natchez, will be held at a later date to be announced by his family.
Jeffrey was born August 2, 1963, in Natchez, to Hollis W “Spot” Price and Bobbie Jean Sills Price. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents.
Jeffrey loved riding motorcycles, playing pool and fishing.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Sheila E. Price of Natchez; one sister, Holli Jean Price of Jackson; three brothers, Roy Price, Tim Price and Ken Price all of Natchez; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.
Lucius Shelton Earls
